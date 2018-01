BRIEF-The Chefs' Warehouse Inc Says Pursuant To Cooperation Agreement, Co Has Agreed To Appoint Two New Independent Directors

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chefs’ Warehouse Inc:

* THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC - PURSUANT TO COOPERATION AGREEMENT, COMPANY HAS AGREED TO APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

* THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC - LEGION PARTNERS BENEFICIALLY OWNS APPROXIMATELY 6.0% OF COMPANY‘S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC - CO REACHES COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT

* THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE - ALSO LEGION TO VOTE ITS SHARES IN SUPPORT OF ANY DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY BOARD AT 2018, 2019 ANNUAL MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: