Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chefs’ Warehouse Inc:

* THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC - SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $1.40 BILLION AND $1.44 BILLION

* THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC - SEES 2018 GROSS PROFIT BETWEEN $355 MILLION AND $365 MILLION

* THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S