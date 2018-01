BRIEF-The Children’s Place Increases Q4 2017 Adj Diluted EPS Guidance To $2.45 To $2.50

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Childrens Place Inc:

* INCREASES Q4 2017 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE TO $2.45 TO $2.50

* THE CHILDREN’S PLACE RAISES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE

* ‍COMPANY IS UPDATING ITS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2017 AND NOW EXPECTS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $7.83 TO $7.88​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR FY17 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDES CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.7 MILLION THROUGH END OF THIRD FISCAL QUARTER​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: