Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dixie Group Inc:

* THE DIXIE GROUP ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* ‍EXPECTS THAT FUTURE US AFTER-TAX EARNINGS WILL BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY RECENTLY-ENACTED CHANGES TO US CORPORATE TAXES​

* DIXIE GROUP- ‍CURRENT ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 IS A NON-CASH CHARGE TO INCOME STATEMENT OF ABOUT $8.2 MILLION TO AFFECT CO'S 2017 RESULTS​