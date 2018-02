Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* THE EMA GRANTS ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT FOR SHIRE‘S LANADELUMAB BEING EVALUATED FOR THE PREVENTION OF ATTACKS IN HAE PATIENTS AGED 12 YEARS AND OLDER

* SAYS IS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT EU MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR SHP643 IN COMING WEEKS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: