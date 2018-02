BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.52

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc:

* THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS; INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15.7 PERCENT; PROVIDES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2020 SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN TARGETS; UPDATES FISCAL 2020 RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL TARGET

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* Q4 SALES ROSE 7.5 PERCENT TO $23.9 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.31

* ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2017 WERE POSITIVE 7.5 PERCENT​

* SEES FISCAL 2018 SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6.5 PERCENT INCLUDING THE 53RD WEEK‍​

* QTRLY ‍COMP SALES FOR U.S. STORES WERE POSITIVE 7.2 PERCENT​

* SEES FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 5.0 PERCENT FOR THE 52-WEEK PERIOD

* SEES FY 2018 SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6.5 PERCENT (INCLUDING 53RD WEEK)

* SEES FISCAL 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $4.0 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.61, REVENUE VIEW $23.66 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL SPENDING OF ABOUT $2.5 BILLION​

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.22, REVENUE VIEW $107.12 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HOME DEPOT - DOES NOT EXPECT ACCOUNTING CHANGE TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 SALES OR OPERATING MARGIN GUIDANCE

* COMPANY WILL UPDATE FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT IMPACT OF ACCOUNTING CHANGE DURING FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL IN MAY‍​

* ‍REAFFIRMS AND UPDATES ITS FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS​

* SEES FISCAL 2018 CASH FLOW FROM THE BUSINESS OF APPROXIMATELY $14.1 BILLION‍​

* SEES FISCAL 2020 RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL TARGET OF MORE THAN 40 PERCENT

* RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL TARGET FOR 2020 HAS BEEN UPDATED TO REFLECT IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* PROVISIONAL AMOUNT OF NET TAX EXPENSE RECORDED IN Q4 WAS $127 MILLION DUE TO IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* HOME DEPOT - THE $127 MILLION CHARGE, AND ONE-TIME BONUS PAYMENT TO HOURLY ASSOCIATES, NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q4, FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE BY ABOUT $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)