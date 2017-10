BRIEF-The Hut Group announces 515 mln stg revolving credit facility

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Hut Group Ltd:

* THE HUT GROUP - THE ‍HUT GROUP ANNOUNCES A £515 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & TERM LOAN​

* THE HUT GROUP - LOAN ‍PROVIDED BY BARCLAYS, HSBC, SANTANDER, RBS, CITIBANK, LLOYDS, BANK OF IRELAND, SILICON VALLEY BANK, JP MORGAN AND AIMCO​

* THE HUT GROUP - ‍REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, POSSIBLE M&A IN ITS BEAUTY & WELLBEING CATEGORIES, INFRASTRUCTURE ​

* THE HUT GROUP - ‍HUT GROUP WAS ADVISED BY ELIZABETH WAREING AND MARTIN O‘SHEA FROM ADDLESHAW GODDARD​ (Bengaluru Newsroom)