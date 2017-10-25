BRIEF-The Medicines Company reports third-quarter 2017 business and financial results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Medicines Co
* The Medicines Company reports third-quarter 2017 business and financial results
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.19 from continuing operations
* Says operations worldwide net revenue was $16.9 million in Q3 of 2017 compared to $37.6 million in Q3 of 2016
* Medicines Co - continue to expect to announce a transaction to divest infectious disease business before end of year
* Medicines Co - independent of ID business transaction, finalizing plans to significantly restructure remainder of Medicines Company
* Medicines Co - anticipate restructuring, intended to be substantially implemented in next 45 days, will reduce headcount to less than 60 people at Co
* Q3 revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: