Sept 20 (Reuters) - Meet Group Inc

* The Meet Group to acquire Lovoo

* Meet Group Inc - deal for ‍$70 million​

* Meet Group Inc - deal ‍expected to be accretive to non-gaap earnings per share in 2018 and beyond​

* Meet Group Inc - deal ‍funded with existing cash and an increase of company’s existing debt facility​

* Meet Group Inc - ‍expects that lovoo will remain a separate brand and standalone mobile application following closing of acquisition​