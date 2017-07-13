FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 9:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-The National Security Group Releases estimates of catastrophe losses

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc

* The National Security Group releases estimates of catastrophe losses

* Estimated losses from Q2 catastrophe events are expected to be approximately $4.8 million

* National Security Group Inc - net of tax, catastrophe losses are expected to reduce Q2 net income by $3,151,000 or $1.25 per share

* During 3-month period ended June 30, co's property, casualty unit was impacted by 13 catastrophe events

* National Security Group - prolonged pattern of severe weather in 2017 has been widespread, impacting each state in which we operate, much of North America

* National Security Group Inc - pattern of increased frequency of severe thunderstorm activity in 2017 will materially impact Q2 and year to date earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

