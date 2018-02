BRIEF-The New Home Company Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.50

Feb 14 (Reuters) - New Home Company Inc:

* THE NEW HOME COMPANY REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q4 REVENUE $324.1 MILLION VERSUS $322.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY ‍NET NEW HOME ORDERS UP 55%​

* SEES ‍2018 HOME SALES REVENUE OF $600 - $660 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FY 2018 FEE BUILDING REVENUE OF $110 - $140 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 HOME SALES GROSS MARGIN OF 14.5% - 15.0%​

* SEES ‍2018 Q1 HOME SALES REVENUE OF $70 - $80 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 Q1 FEE BUILDING REVENUE OF $30 - $40 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 Q1 INCOME FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES OF $0.5 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 INCOME FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES OF $2 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S