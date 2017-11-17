BRIEF-The One Group announces closing of strategic financing

Nov 17 (Reuters) - One Group Hospitality Inc

* The One Group announces closing of strategic financing

* One Group Hospitality - ‍Announced closing of strategic financing with elevated returns, Argyle Street Management Limited, another accredited investor​

* One Group Hospitality Inc- ‍Appointed Kin Chan to board of directors effective upon closing of financing​

* One Group Hospitality Inc - ‍Investors purchased from co 1.8 million shares of common stock at $1.50/share in registered direct offering​