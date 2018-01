Jan 22 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc:

* THE PRICELINE GROUP APPOINTS DAVID GOULDEN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PRICELINE GROUP INC - GOULDEN WILL SUCCEED DANIEL J. FINNEGAN

* PRICELINE GROUP INC - ‍ APPOINTMENT OF DAVID GOULDEN AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE EFFECTIVE MARCH 1(ST), 2018​