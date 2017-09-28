FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co sees Q3 2017 EPS $3.40 to $3.70
#Regulatory News
September 28, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co sees Q3 2017 EPS $3.40 to $3.70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sherwin-Williams Co:

* The Sherwin-Williams Company updates third quarter 2017 sales and earnings expectations

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.70

* Sherwin-Williams Co - ‍company expects to recover a portion of 3Q17 EPS shortfall over remainder of year​

* Sherwin-Williams Co - ‍expected incremental sales from valspar acquisition remain unchanged at approximately $1.0 billion in Q3​

* Sherwin-Williams Co - ‍now anticipate Sherwin-Williams’ core net sales in Q3 will increase a low single digit percentage compared to Q3 last year​

* Sherwin-Williams - outlook ‍update reflects impact of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria on operations in Texas, Florida, Caribbean, neighbors, earthquakes in Mexico​

* Sherwin-Williams Co says ‍hurricanes “disrupt” July/August comparable store sales growth of 6.7 pct​

* Sherwin-Williams Co - ‍short-term impact of unprecedented events is expected to reduce revenues in Americas group by a range of $50 to 70 million in Q3​

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $4.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sherwin-Williams -‍expects Q3 sales, profit to be negatively impacted by lost sales days due to hurricanes, clean up costs, recovery, supply of raw materials​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

