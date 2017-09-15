FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Stars Group raises full year 2017 guidance
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 15, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-The Stars Group raises full year 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* The Stars Group raises full year 2017 guidance; announces additional $75 MILLION of debt prepayment

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 11 to 14 percent

* Stars Group Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share of between $2.17 and $2.31​

* Stars Group Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍revenues of between $1,285 and $1,315 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stars Group - co to prepay without penalty additional $75 million under second lien term loan using cash on balance sheet and cash flow from operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.