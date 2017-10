Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc

* The Tile Shop announces CEO leadership change

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - ‍Chris Homeister steps down as CEO​

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - ‍Robert Rucker, former CEO and current director, named interim CEO​

* ‍Board is beginning a search for a replacement CEO​