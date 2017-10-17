FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Tile Shop Q3 earnings per share $0.05
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 12:18 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-The Tile Shop Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc

* The Tile Shop reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $84.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - ‍increase in qtrly net sales was due to a comparable store sales increase of 1.1% for quarter​

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - ‍gross margin for Q3 of 2017 was 67.1 pct compared with 70.2 pct for Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
