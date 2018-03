Feb 28 (Reuters) - The UPS Store:

* THE UPS STORE, MARKEN TEAM UP FOR DROP-OFF SERVICE FOR CLINICAL TRIAL SAMPLES IN U.S.

* THE UPS STORE - ‍LAUNCH OF NEW OPTION WILL ALLOW NURSES TO DROP OFF CLINICAL TRIAL SAMPLES AT ABOUT 4,600 UPS STORE LOCATIONS WITHIN U.S.

* THE ‍UPS STORE​ SAYS ‍MARKEN WILL MANAGE BOOKING OF SHIPMENTS WITH UPS​‍​