FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company and Altice USA announce comprehensive distribution agreement
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company and Altice USA announce comprehensive distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Altice Usa Inc

* The walt disney company and altice usa announce comprehensive distribution agreement

* Walt disney co - ‍​ optimum will add espn’s sec network in late 2018 and launch acc network (in place of another espn network) in august 2019

* Walt disney says co, altice expect to collaborate on espn’s direct-to-consumer product, which is to launch in early 2018

* Walt disney - optimum customers will continue to receive full streaming access to existing authenticated apps like abc, disneynow, espn‍, among others​

* Walt disney co - new multi-year deal provides sports, news and entertainment to optimum customers in and out of home‍​ Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.