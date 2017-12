BRIEF-The Wendy's Co Prices $925 Mln Securitized Financing Facility

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wendys Co:

* THE WENDY‘S COMPANY PRICES $925 MILLION SECURITIZED FINANCING FACILITY

* WENDYS CO - HAS ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH ONE OF ITS INDIRECT, SPECIAL PURPOSE SUBSIDIARIES

* WENDYS CO - AGREED TO ISSUE AND SELL $450 MILLION OF ITS SERIES 2018-1 3.573% FIXED RATE SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-2-I

* WENDYS CO - AGREED TO ISSUE AND SELL $475 MILLION OF ITS SERIES 2018-1 3.884% FIXED RATE SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-2-II

* WENDYS CO - INTEREST PAYMENTS ON 2018 NOTES ARE PAYABLE ON A QUARTERLY BASIS

* WENDYS CO - ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES OF CLASS A-2-I NOTES AND CLASS A-2-II NOTES WILL BE MARCH 2025 AND MARCH 2028, RESPECTIVELY

* WENDYS CO - MASTER ISSUER ALSO INTENDS TO ENTER INTO A PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT WILL ISSUE $150 MILLION SERIES 2018-1 CLASS A-1 NOTES

* WENDYS - NET PROCEEDS FROM EXPECTED SALE OF 2018 NOTES WILL BE USED TO REDEEM MASTER ISSUER'S OUTSTANDING SERIES 2015-1 CLASS A-2-I NOTES, AMONG OTHERS