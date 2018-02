BRIEF-The Wendy's Company Q4 EPS $0.64

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wendys Co:

* THE WENDY‘S COMPANY REPORTS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES 2018 OUTLOOK AND UPDATES 2020 GOALS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q4 REVENUE $309.2 MILLION VERSUS $309.9 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.54 TO $0.56

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 MILLION TO $80 MILLION

* BY END OF 2020, CO NOW EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 37 PERCENT TO 39 PERCENT

* WENDYS - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO ACHIEVE GLOBAL SYSTEMWIDE SALES (IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND EXCLUDING VENEZUELA) OF ABOUT $12 BILLION BY END OF 2020

* SEES 2018 NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT

* NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.3% IN Q4

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED 21% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE AND NEW $175 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* ‍BY END OF 2020, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS GLOBAL RESTAURANT COUNT OF ABOUT 7,250​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11, REVENUE VIEW $313.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11, REVENUE VIEW $313.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S