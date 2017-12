Dec 11 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA:

* THERACLION ACHIEVES 2 SALES FROM RUSSIA AND EASTERN EUROPE

* PURCHASE OF TWO ECHOPULSE® SYSTEMS FROM RUSSIA AND EASTERN EUROPE,

* ‍ALSO ANNOUNCES FIRST PURCHASE OF A SYSTEM BY ITS PARTNER FOR EASTERN EUROPE REGION, ONCOMED-SOLUTIONS GMBH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)