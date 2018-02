Feb 8 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA:

* FY EUR 2.4 MILLION IN SALES: + 31%

* CASH IN HANDS AT MEUR 4.9 ON 31(ST) DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS CASH REQUIREMENTS UNTIL THE END OF DECEMBER 2018‍​

* IS PURSUING EFFORTS TO SECURE ADDITIONAL FINANCING