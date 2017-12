Dec 19 (Reuters) - THERADIAG SA:

* DISCONTINUATION OF ITS PRESTIZIA RESEARCH ACTIVITY, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THERADIAG‍​

* SAYS CONTRACTS RENEGOTIATION DISCUSSIONS INITIATED BY HOB BIOTECH REACHED AN IMPASSE

* SAYS IT‘S NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO ANTICIPATE CONSEQUENCES OF SITUATION ON HOB BIOTECH PARTNERSHIP

* SAYS IT'S NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO ANTICIPATE CONSEQUENCES OF SITUATION ON HOB BIOTECH PARTNERSHIP

* SAYS IT'S NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO ANTICIPATE CONSEQUENCES OF SITUATION ON LAUNCH OF BIOCLIA