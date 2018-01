Jan 11 (Reuters) - THERANEXUS SA:‍​

* THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF EUROPEAN PATENT COVERING ITS DRUG CANDIDATE THN102 FOR TREATMENT OF NARCOLEPSY AND PARKINSON‘S DISEASE

* ‍RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2019​

* ‍AT END OF 2017, LAUNCHED REGULATORY ACTIVITIES REQUIRED TO START NEW PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THN102 IN 2018​