BRIEF-Theranexus launches IPO on Euronext Growth‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - THERANEXUS SAS IPO-TNEX.PA:

* LAUNCHES IPO ON EURONEXT GROWTH‍​

* CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 18.0 MILLION

* PRICE RANGE: BETWEEN EUR 14 AND EUR 18.8 PER SHARE‍​

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD BETWEEN OCT 11 AND OCT 24

* UNDERWRITING COMMITMENTS OF UP TO EUR 10.9 MILLION FROM HISTORICAL SHAREHOLDERS AND NEW FUNDS

* UNDERWRITING COMMITMENTS THUS REPRESENT 52.2% OF GROSS AMOUNT OF OFFER

* RECEIVED SUPPORT FROM ITS HISTORICAL INVESTORS WHO COMMITTED TO PLACING SUBSCRIPTIONS IN CASH AT ANY PRICE FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 5.4 MILLION

* RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FROM FINANCIÈRE ARBEVEL AND ALTO INVEST WHO ARE TO PLACE SUBSCRIPTION ORDERS FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF € 5.5 MILLION

* IN TOTAL COMMITMENTS REPRESENT 52.2% OF CAPITAL INCREASE Source text: bit.ly/2yfGVlW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)