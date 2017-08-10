FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD provides TX-004HR regulatory update
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD provides TX-004HR regulatory update

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc:

* TherapeuticsMD provides TX-004HR regulatory update

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - announced a regulatory update regarding new drug application (NDA) for TX-004HR

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - company has received a formal general advice letter from FDA stating that an initial review of this information has been completed

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - FDA requesting that company submit additional endometrial safety information to NDA for TX-004HR on or before September 18, 2017

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - company currently plans to re-submit NDA for TX-004HR shortly after November 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.