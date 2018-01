Jan 9 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO PRECISION MEDICINE THROUGH NEW FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE TODAY AT THE BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ 2018

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD - ‍EXPANDING INTO PRECISION MEDICINE THROUGH A NEW FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY IN ORDER TO DEVELOP "NOVEL SOLUTIONS FOR PAIN"​