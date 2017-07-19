FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from 12-month phase 3 safety study of revefenacin
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from 12-month phase 3 safety study of revefenacin

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from 12-month phase 3 safety study of revefenacin (TD-4208) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍study of 1,055 patients with copd demonstrated that revefenacin was generally well-tolerated​

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍data, combined with positive results from two phase 3 efficacy studies, support nda filing planned for Q4 of 2017​

* Says ‍remain on schedule to submit NDA in Q4 of 2017​

* Theravance Biopharma - In study, rates of adverse events, serious adverse events were low & comparable to those seen in standard of care treatment arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

