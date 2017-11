Nov 13 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc-

* Theravance Biopharma and Mylan submit new drug application to FDA for revefenacin (TD-4208) in adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍NDA is supported by companies' Phase 3 program for revefenacin​