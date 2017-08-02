FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma announces positive top-line results from phase 2B study of velusetrag
August 2, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma announces positive top-line results from phase 2B study of velusetrag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma announces positive top-line results from phase 2B study of Velusetrag (TD-5108) in patients with gastroparesis

* Theravance Biopharma - top-line results demonstrated statistically significant improvements in gastroparesis symptoms and gastric emptying in patients

* Theravance Biopharma - patients were receiving 5 mg of Velusetrag as compared to placebo

* Theravance Biopharma - additionally, Velusetrag was shown to be generally well-tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

