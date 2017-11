Nov 28 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc:

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS SUBMISSION OF LANDMARK IMPACT DATA TO FDA TO SUPPORT EXPANDED LABEL FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - ‍FILED SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH U.S. FDA FOR USE OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: