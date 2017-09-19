FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma highlights approval of trelegy ellipta for treatment of appropriate patients with COPD in the U.S.
September 19, 2017 / 12:56 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma highlights approval of trelegy ellipta for treatment of appropriate patients with COPD in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma highlights approval of trelegy ellipta (closed triple) as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of appropriate patients with COPD in the US

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍Theravance Biopharma is entitled to receive an 85% economic interest in royalties paid by GSK on worldwide net sales​

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍Theravance Biopharma is not responsible for any costs related to trelegy ellipta​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

