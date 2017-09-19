BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma highlights approval of trelegy ellipta for treatment of appropriate patients with COPD in the U.S.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma highlights approval of trelegy ellipta (closed triple) as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of appropriate patients with COPD in the US

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍Theravance Biopharma is entitled to receive an 85% economic interest in royalties paid by GSK on worldwide net sales​

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍Theravance Biopharma is not responsible for any costs related to trelegy ellipta​