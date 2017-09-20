FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2017 / 8:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma highlights positive results from impact study of Trelegy Ellipta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma highlights positive headline results from impact study of Trelegy Ellipta announced by Glaxosmithkline and Innoviva

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍Single inhaler triple therapy met study primary endpoint​

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - Theravance Biopharma is entitled to receive an 85% economic interest in royalties paid by GSK on worldwide net sales

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - Is not responsible for any costs related to Trelegy Ellipta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

