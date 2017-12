Dec 29 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - ‍WILL INTEGRATE PHENOM-WORLD​ BUSINESS INTO CO‘S ANALYTICAL INSTRUMENTS SEGMENT; TERMS OF DEAL NOT DISCLOSED

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - ‍COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF PHENOM-WORLD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: