14 days ago
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.56‍

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.30

* Q2 revenue grew 10 percent to $4.99 billion, versus $4.54 billion in Q2 2016

* says raising 2017 guidance to reflect "strong second quarter operational performance and a less adverse foreign exchange environment"

* raising 2017 revenue guidance to new range of $19.71 billion to $19.89 billion versus previous guidance of $19.51 billion to $19.71 billion

* raising 2017 adjusted EPS guidance to new range of $9.15 to $9.28, versus $9.12 to $9.28 previously communicated

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.27, revenue view $4.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.23, revenue view $19.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

