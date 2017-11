Nov 13 (Reuters) - THERMOCOMPACT SA:

* AGREEMENT TO BUY SAW AND SPECIAL DIAMOND WIRE MANUFACTURING BUSINESS FROM MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY IN US‍​

* OPERATION WILL GENERATE ADDITIONAL EUR 5.6 MILLION IN FY PRO FORMA REVENUES

* OPERATION WILL GENERATE ADDITIONAL EUR 0.7 MILLION IN FY PRO FORMA EBITDA