FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thermon Group Holdings, Thermon Holding Corp, Thermon Canada, entered into credit agreement on Oct 30
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
WORLD
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 3, 2017 / 9:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Thermon Group Holdings, Thermon Holding Corp, Thermon Canada, entered into credit agreement on Oct 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Thermon Group Holdings Inc:

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc says on Oct 30, co, Thermon Holding Corp, Thermon Canada, entered into a credit agreement - sec filing‍​

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - ‍under terms of credit agreement parties entered into a secured revolving credit facility, a secured term loan B facility​

* Thermon Group - secured revolving credit facility provides $60.0 million 5-year revolving credit facility

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - ‍term loan facility provides for a USD $250.0 million seven-year term loan b​

* Thermon group holdings inc -revolving credit facility terminates on October 28, 2022 and term loan facility matures on October 30, 2024‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2AguODY) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.