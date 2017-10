BRIEF-THERMON SEES Q2 PRELIMINARY REVENUE BETWEEN $61.0 MLN AND $62.0 MLN

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thermon Group Holdings Inc:

* THERMON PRE-ANNOUNCES SELECTED PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍EXPECTS Q2 2018 PRELIMINARY REVENUE BETWEEN $61.0 MILLION AND $62.0 MILLION​

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 PRELIMINARY GAAP EPS BETWEEN $0.13 AND $0.15 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE​

* ‍EXPECTS Q2 2018 BACKLOG OF $121.1 MILLION, A 41% INCREASE VERSUS $85.7 MILLION​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09, REVENUE VIEW $64.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: