BRIEF-Thescore Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01

July 26 (Reuters) - Thescore Inc

* Thescore reports f2017 Q3 results

* Thescore Inc - revenue for quarter grew to $6.4 million compared to $6.1 million in same period previous year

* Thescore Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Thescore Inc - remain well on track to be adjusted EBITDA positive in FY2018

* Thescore Inc - qtrly average monthly sessions of Thescore's mobile apps reached 379 million compared to 358 million for same period previous year

* Thescore Inc - qtrly average monthly active users of Thescore's mobile apps were 4.1 million versus 4.3 million in q3 f2016