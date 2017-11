Nov 13 (Reuters) - TheStreet Inc

* TheStreet Inc- ‍entered new 4-year agreement with Jim Cramer, co’s founder, financial markets commentator and a director

* TheStreet Inc- ‍ new agreement with Jim Cramer is effective January 1, 2018 and will expire on December 31, 2021​

* TheStreet Inc- ‍Cramer will continue his role trading his multi-million-dollar charitable trust portfolio at action alerts plus​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )