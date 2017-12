Dec 28 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics Asa:

* ‍XEROX CORP. WILL ACQUIRE CERTAIN THINFILM MEMORY(TM) INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY​

* THIN FILM ELECTRONICS - ‍IN RETURN, CO TO RECEIVE UP-FRONT PAYMENT PLUS AN EARN-OUT BASED ON EXISTING AGREED-TO ROYALTY SCHEDULE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )