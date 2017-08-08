FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of co(USA) - SEC Filing
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of co(USA) - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says ‍effective as of aug 3, j. Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of Third Point Reinsurance (Usa) Ltd​ - SEC Filing

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd- ‍Bredahl to continue to serve as president, ceo of company but will no longer be ceo of Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd​

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd - ‍effective as of Aug 3, John Berger stepped down as ceo of third point re usa

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd-‍effective as of Aug 3, Daniel Malloy promoted to ceo of Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd​ Source text: (bit.ly/2umT440) Further company coverage:

