FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Macerich, dissolves share stake in Humana
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 10:33 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Macerich, dissolves share stake in Humana

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ‍THIRD POINT LLC​

* Third Point LLC dissolves Class A share stake in Charter Communications Inc - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Humana Inc

* Third Point LLC raises share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by about 47 percent to 6.6 million Sponsored ADS

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in General Dynamics Corp

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.2 million Sponsored ADR in Shire Plc

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in T-Mobile US Inc by about 27 percent to 3.9 million shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc by about 27 percent to 2.8 million shares

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.7 million shares in Macerich Co

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.8 million shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Third Point LLC reports share stake of 750,000 shares in Altaba Inc

* ‍Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017

Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2Ap9NXb) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2vuoSoV)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.