BRIEF-Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect

June 7 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo LLC:
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect
* Thoma Bravo LLC - as part of deal, Riskonnect's co-founder and CEO bob morrell will transition to an advisory role with company's board of directors
* Thoma Bravo says Jim Foster, company's president and COO, will become CEO of Riskonnect
* Thoma Bravo LLC- as part of agreement, company's three founders will retain a significant minority stake in business
* Thoma Bravo LLC says financial details of the transaction were not disclosed