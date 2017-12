BRIEF-Thomas Clay Reports A 8.3 Pct Stake In Aviragen Therapeutics

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc:

* THOMAS CLAY REPORTS A 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF DEC 29 - SEC FILING

* THOMAS CLAY- PURCHASED AVIRAGEN SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT WHEN PURCHASED, SHARES WERE “UNDERVALUED”, REPRESENTED ATTRACTIVE “INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”‍​

* THOMAS CLAY SAYS INTENDS TO SUBMIT DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS TO AVIRAGEN‘S BOARD TO BE CONSIDERED AT NEXT STOCKHOLDER MEETING HELD TO ELECT DIRECTORS

* THOMAS CLAY SAYS DO NOT BELIEVE PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN AVIRAGEN, VAXART IS IN "BEST INTEREST" OF AVIRAGEN OR ITS STOCKHOLDERS