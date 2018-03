BRIEF-Thomas Cook Group Launches £150 Mln Hotel Fund

March 7 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc:

* ‍THOMAS COOK LAUNCHES £150 MILLION HOTEL FUND WITH FIRST CONFIRMED PROJECT​

* ‍THOMAS COOK HOTEL INVESTMENTS WILL CONSIST OF FIVE SEED HOTEL ASSETS WORTH AROUND £150 MILLION​

* THOMAS COOK - ‍LAUNCH OF HOTEL FUND - THOMAS COOK HOTEL INVESTMENTS - A JOINT VENTURE WITH SWISS-BASED HOTEL PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LMEY INVESTMENTS​

* ‍JOINT VENTURE WILL BE 50/50 OWNED BY THOMAS COOK AND LMEY​

* ‍THOMAS COOK HOTEL INVESTMENTS WILL FOCUS ON ACQUIRING HOTEL PROPERTIES ACROSS THOMAS COOK’S KEY DESTINATION MARKETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)