Nov 27 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc:

* TO RAISE EUR 400,000,000 IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT FROM ISSUANCE BY ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, THOMAS COOK FINANCE 2 PLC

* ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REDEEM ITS OUTSTANDING GUARANTEED SENIOR UNSECURED FIXED RATE NOTES DUE IN JUNE 2021​

* ISSUANCE BY ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, THOMAS COOK FINANCE 2 PLC, OF GUARANTEED SENIOR UNSECURED FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: