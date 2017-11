Nov 6 (Reuters) - Three-a Resources Bhd

* Qtrly revenue‍ 96.5 million rgt,qtrly net profit 8.1 million rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue‍ 88.2 million rgt, year ago qtrly net profit 10.1 million rgt ‍​

* Declared interim single tier dividend of 1.8 sen per ordinary share‍​ Source (bit.ly/2h8ME3y) Further company coverage: