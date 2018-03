Feb 28 (Reuters) - Three F Co Ltd

* Says it sells 92 shares of Kanagawa-based firm, which is mainly engaged in convenience store business, to Lawson Inc

* Says it holds 51 percent stake in the Kanagawa-based firm, down from 88 percent

* Says Lawson holds 49 percent stake in the Kanagawa-based firm, up form 12 percent

* Previous news was disclosed on April 12, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/amXrKZ

